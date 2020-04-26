Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Donating Blood for Coronavirus 'Hank-ccine' Research

Following their battle with COVID-19, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are donating their blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies for the novel coronavirus.

As fans may recall, the couple tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia and returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after recovering from their symptoms. Now, the two are doing what they can in the fight against coronavirus.

While appearing on NPR's podcast Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Tom shared updates on how he and Rita are doing. "We are just fine, dandy. We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else," he shared.

The Forrest Gump actor went on to reveal that the two "just found out that we do carry the antibodies."