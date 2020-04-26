Jodie Turner-Smith Jokes She's a ''Milk Factory'' One Week After Giving Birth

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 1:56 PM

Mom vibes!

Jodie Turner-Smith is embracing and enjoying that new mom life. On Saturday, the Queen & Slim actress took to Instagram Stories to poke some fun at her new normal.

"Mum = Milk factory till further notice," she quipped, alongside an image of herself wearing a black nursing bra and gold pendant from Ariel Gordon Jewlry that read, "PARENT."

That wasn't the only dairy joke she made. The proud mom playfully teased her husband, Joshua Jackson. Jodie shared a throwback photo of the actor posing for a milk advertisement.

"I can't help it. Women of all ages look up to me," a message read from Jackson, which were quotes that came during his youth. "Why? I'm 6 foot 2... Thanks in part to milk."

The ad continued, "Considering 15% of your adult height is added when you're a teenager that's good to know. Especially if you want to impress, let's say, an older woman."

Photos

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: Romance Rewind

Jokes aside, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, less than a week ago. "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the actress' rep told E! News.

At this time, the two have remained tight-lipped on more details surrounding their newborn.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Instagram

Back in December, it was confirmed that Jodie was expecting her first child with the When They See Us actor.

According to the Dawson's Creek alum, he and Jodie decided to find out if she was pregnant together because they want to both share that experience.

"We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change," Joshua said on The Graham Norton Show. "This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together."

Their baby news comes a few months after it was speculated they got married.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Queen & Slim, Jodie turned heads with her interesting accessory on that finger.

Adding more fuel to the fire? Jackson also wore a gold band on his ring finger.

Married or not, the two seem over-the-moon in love especially with the new addition to their family!

