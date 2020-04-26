Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Shocking Split: All the Details on What Went Wrong

On Sunday morning, Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler announced that after a decade together, the two came to a "loving conclusion" to get a divorce.

A source tells E! News that the two have "brought up the idea of divorce several times in the past years before." Adding that now they've "ultimately decided they truly both aren't happy."

"They have tried to work it out for years," the source shared. "The kids definitely kept them together at times."

The two share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.

According to the source, the two have still been "seeing each other and co-parenting the kids together." They've been "amicable" and the source shares that they are "trying to make it as normal as possible for the kids."

Cavallari and Cutler also still have two homes in Nashville and are "sorting our their living situation" amid the divorce.