Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce Had Nothing to Do With ''Cheating,'' Source Says

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 11:52 AM
Sad news, Very Cavallari fans!
On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler decided to get a divorce. As many know, the two have been together for nearly a decade and share three kids: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).
The pair's 7th wedding anniversary would've been in June.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her and the retired NFL star.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Jay also shared the same statement on his Instagram account, alongside a black-and-white image of him and The Hills alum.
According to an insider, the couple had been dealing with marriage issues for quite some time.
"This isn't out of the blue. They've been trying to make it work for a while," the source told E! News.
Fans of the E! show will know that the couple didn't hold back for the cameras when it came to their relationship. Recently, the Uncommon James founder opened up about some of her struggles with her marriage.
"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she explained. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."
She added, "But in two months we could be up here again... that's how we've always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is."
She expressed that there is "no such thing as a perfect relationship."
"Jay and I have problems. I've always been very vocal about that," she shared. "We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we're perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues."
The insider pointed out that "cheating" was not a factor in their decision to split.
During season 3, Kristin revealed that she had a strained relationship with her best friend, Kelly Henderson, after cheating rumors swirled between her and Jay.
"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Kristin said. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."
The NFL star and Kelly both denied the affair allegations.
To see Kristin and Jay's romance on Very Cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes, here.
