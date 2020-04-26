Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce Had Nothing to Do With ''Cheating,'' Source Says

Sad news, Very Cavallari fans!

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler decided to get a divorce. As many know, the two have been together for nearly a decade and share three kids: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

The pair's 7th wedding anniversary would've been in June.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her and the retired NFL star.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."