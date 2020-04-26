Skylar Astin Is Living His Dreams on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Skylar Astin may be an accomplished Broadway, TV, and movie performer who has performed some of the greatest songs with some of the most talented people, but there are musical moments he still gets giddy over.

Like, for example, that time in last week's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist when he got to be the titular Boy in a duet/battle of "The Boy Is Mine," performed by Lauren Graham and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

"Talk about a sandwich I was delighted to be in," he told E! News we asked about that moment. "Oh my god. Goddess women, talent, comedy, drama, music—those girls could to anything individually, and together? One of my favorite days. I had the best job, by far. The hardest thing was probably to not smile."

The trick of Zoey's Extrarodinary Playlist is that only Zoey (Jane Levy) can hear the musical numbers, so as Max, Astin just had to pretend he was hearing a "mundane" conversation about him.

"Meanwhile, I'm getting the full Brandy and Monica treatment by theatre and TV and film royalty, in my opinion," he said. "Just every take was flawless. There were a couple setups where I wasn't on camera, and I was filming the monitor like a fan."