Matt James Seemingly Addresses Clare Crawley Drama by Defending His Cameo Account

The new Bachelorette season hasn't even started yet, and there's already drama.

In case you missed it, here's a refresher on the latest happenings in the Bachelor Nation world. On Saturday, Clare Crawley appeared to call out her contestant, Matt James.

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," The Bachelorette lead tweeted.

She added, "Respect the opportunity you've been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

However, many online were quick to point out that James has been active on Cameo and other social media platforms to help raise money for those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Later that day, James took to his Instagram Stories to chat about his latest charitable endeavors. Moreover, he also appeared to address the Crawley drama by reminding his followers why he continues to be on Cameo.