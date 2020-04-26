Brad Pitt Answers Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish and Plays Him on SNL

NBC
Dream do come true!
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he'd want Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live. Fast forward to last night (April 25), and the health expert got his wish.
The late-night comedy sketch show once again showed its cast members collaborating with various celebrities in their respective homes amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Kicking things off, the Oscar winner dropped jaws during the cold open with his monologue about President Donald Trump's recent (and concerning) comments about COVID-19.
"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," Pitt began his monologue and looked nearly identical to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
He continued, "Now, there's been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say."
Pitt perfectly blended humor with facts during his segment, as he portrayed Dr. Fauci.
In the cold open, snippets of Trump's interviews were shown and then the actor would clarify those comments in his own way.
"Anybody that needs a test, gets a test... they're there. We have the tests. And the tests are beautiful," Trump can be seen saying in a previous interview.
Fauci's (aka Pitt's response)? "Okay, couple of things: I don't know that I would describe the test as beautiful... unless, your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickle your brain."
"Also, when he said everyone can get a test, what he meant was almost no one," Pitt added.
Those weren't the only funny tidbits, either. To see the full 3-minute video in all its hilarity, watch the video above!
