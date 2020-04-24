Kylie Jenner Drops $36 Million on Hollywood Hills Estate: Go Inside

Self-made billionaire by day, real estate tycoon by night.

Kylie Jenner just expanded her property empire, this time with a palatial estate in the wealthy Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old spent $36.5 million on the compound, which boasts seven bedrooms and 14 baths.

It appears Kylie may have even cut a deal on the purchase, as the listing price for the home is a whopping $45 million.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has yet to confirm reports of the new digs, but the setting for her latest Instagram photo appears to match up perfectly with the home's modern interior design.

Over the years, Kylie's amassed several multi-million dollar homes in the Hidden Hills area, where the majority of her famous family also resides. Her newest piece of property, which clocks in at 15,350 square-feet, is her most lavish yet.