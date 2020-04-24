The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 5:15 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves an at-home spa day. And you can help make it happen with the pampering Mother's Day gifts below.
From skincare to teeth whitening, she'll be encouraged to take some time for herself using these items from Nordstrom, Glossier and more. So take her self-care routine to the next level on May 10!
If mom is going to have an at-home spa day, she's gonna need some nice candles to burn. You can send either one or three candles to her doorstep in this pretty Mother's Day packaging from Otherland, choosing from scents like daybed (rosebud, peony blossom and pear water) or rattan (sandalwood, golden amber and warm musk).
This special dry oil can be used on your body, face and hair for a subtle glow and moisture. It's something mom may not treat herself to, so surprise her with this splurge!
Encourage mom to take a self-care day with this peel face mask, made with volcanic rocks and AHA fruit acids. It peels off dead cells for good-as-new skin.
Every cool mom needs to try out Glossier, and this set includes all of founder Emily Weiss's current favorites: the Milk Jelly cleanser, Futuredew moisturizer, Boy Brow eyebrow wax and the lash slick mascara.
We know, we know: It's sunscreen. But trust us when we say that mom is going to want this. The EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen doesn't leave a white cast on your face, doesn't break you out like many sunscreens do and is a gift that mom will get lots of use out of.
When it starts getting warm out, the last thing you want to do after a shower is to throw on a bulky bathrobe. This beautiful bath towel wrap with a snap closure is the perfect solution for mom with its soft microfiber lining.
If mom keeps talking about getting her teeth whitened at the dentist but never gets around to it, gift her this at-home LED whitening kit that we swear by. She'll have a brighter smile in just 10 days, plus this kit doesn't make your teeth sensitive like many other at-home whitening solutions do.
If mom doesn't know where to start when it comes to self-tanning products, gift her this mousse from Luna Bronze. It won't leave her looking orange and is made of natural and organic ingredients.
Mom can get her self-care day started with this Fresh rose gift set including a Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Deep Hydration Toner, Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, Rose Face Mask and Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum. Go with the theme and pair the gift with a fresh bouquet of roses.
No at-home spa day is complete without a glass of wine, so be sure to send one to mom's doorstep. We love this chardonnay because it's fresh and not too sweet, with hints of stonefruit and apple.
Word is that sleeping on a silk pillowcase is better for your skin and hair. Let mom test the theory with this 100% silk pillowcase available in five different colors.
If you're looking for a great deal, snatch up this perfume, shower gel and body lotion set before it's all sold out. Philosophy's much-loved Pure Grace fragrance has clean notes of frosted musk, water lily and leafy greens.
These bath and shower oils offer an aromatherapy experience mom will love. The three scents are called deep relax, revive morning and de-stress mind.
Mom will have fun spritzing these crystal-infused elixirs on her face. Rose Quartz + Defense promises to defend skin against environmental pollutants and blue light, while Aquamarine + Hydrating says it will replenish moisture for a healthy glow. These mists can be sprayed on bare skin or on top of make-up.
We've long been a fan of Bioderma's micellar water, but did you know that the cult-favorite French brand also makes shower gels? This environmental agressor-protecting one is designed to align perfectly with your epidermis, filling in "the gaps in places where your skin lacks moisture and hydration."
Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these gifts for the earth mother and the best sites for unique Mother's Day flowers.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?