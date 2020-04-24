How to Watch GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone Livestream

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020

GLAAD is lending a hand to coronavirus relief efforts with a star-studded special of its own, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone

Dozens of celebrity members of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond have signed on to participate in the online special, which takes place this Sunday, April 26.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

For more details on the event, including the ways in which you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.  

When does the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream start and how can I watch it?

Set your calendars for this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and tune in to the livestream on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook

What celebrities are participating in Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone?

Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event, which will also include performances from KeshaMelissa EtheridgeMj RodriguezGeorge Salazar and the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill

The star-studded lineup also includes appearances from Billy PorterJonathan Van NessRosie O'DonnellMatt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon StoneTatiana Maslany and many more. 

Billy Porter, 2019 New Yorker Festival

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker

What is GLAAD raising funds for and how can I get involved? 

The livestream will benefit CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers around the world. 

CenterLink CEO Denise Spivak said in a statement, "LGBTQ centers are the heart of the community, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic these centers have continued to provide vital connectivity and services, pivoting to virtual programming, modifying in-person services when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when they need it the most." 

Be sure to tune into Sunday's livestream for more information on how to donate, and continue checking back to E! News for a real-time updates as the event kicks off. 

