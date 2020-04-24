Cameron Diaz Teases Her Return to Acting After 5-Year Hiatus

It's been two years since Cameron Diazdramatically confirmed her retirement, but like Brett Favre, this beauty is not entirely opposed to getting back in the game.

In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman, the Charlie's Angels star confessed she's "never going to say never," when it comes to her potential return to the big screen, eliciting hope from the fans she's amassed over the years.

But, that statement should also be taken with a major grain of salt since the actress also declared: "I'm not a person who says never about anything."

Still, many are holding out hope that Cameron will once again act, whether it be on a sequel to the hit film Sweetest Thing or a new movie unlike anything she's done before.

Her last role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film Annie, in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxxand Rose Byrne.