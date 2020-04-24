Watching Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Tease Each Other Proves Their Chemistry Is Undeniable

You just can't deny chemistry these days!

We know, we know. Both Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are the first to admit they are single and not dating anyone during the Coronavirus pandemic. But as they continue to stay in touch and document their friendship on social media, fans can't seem to get enough.

On Friday morning, the Bachelor Nation members hopped on Instagram Live where teasing immediately began. Today's victim? Tyler's boogers! When the group asked who has the most in the house, nobody hesitated to point the finger at Tyler.

"He has a booger in his nose at least 95 percent of the time that you're talking to him," Hannah joked.

Tyler replied, "I think I heard in an interview somewhere that you enjoyed my boogers though."

Lo and behold, a fan site picked up on an interview clip where Hannah revealed her least favorite thing about Tyler.