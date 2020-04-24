Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mourn the "Tragic Loss" of a Young Fan in Personal Letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending their deepest condolences to the Smallman family after the death of their 18-year-old daughter, Holly.

According to the Daily Mail, the teen died peacefully in her sleep on March 27. The outlet stated that Holly was "seriously ill from birth with a number of complex conditions including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease."

Her lifelong battle with these conditions is how she and her family came to know the Royal. The Smallman's first met the Duke of Sussex five years ago at the WellChild awards, when he presented Holly's younger sister Ruby with a prize. And though the event was in recognition of Ruby's accomplishments as a carer for her sister, Harry went out of his way to befriend the then-13-year-old. "He said, 'I've just met your incredible sister and I thought there was no way I couldn't meet you as well'. He sent everyone else out of the room and just spent time with the two of them, it was such an incredible moment," the mother told the Daily Mail.