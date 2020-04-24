EXCLUSIVE!

Go Behind the Scenes of Melissa Benoist's Supergirl Directing Debut

  By
    &

Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 1:00 PM

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

The CW

Some people can't just do it all—they can do it all and more. 

Earlier this year, Melissa Benoistdirected her first episode of Supergirl. Benoist also happens to play Supergirl's title character, Supergirl, meaning she was likely directing herself in more than just a few scenes, while also directing her costars and an entire crew. A month later she announced she's expecting her first child, so we might as well all go home (as if we weren't already there) and just let Melissa Benoist run things (after she's had a bit of a rest). 

Before the episode airs on May 3, E! News has your first look behind the scenes at Benoist's directing debut! In the photos below, you can see her offering direction to costars David Harewood and Jon Cryer, while also looking closely at some monitors, sometimes dressed as Melissa and sometimes as Kara Danvers. 

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

The episode, titled "Deus Lex Machina," focuses quite a bit on Lex as he puts together an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl and team against Leviathan. We also get some Lex backstory, which explains how he got so popular after Crisis. 

It airs Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m., and you can see the photos of Benoist's directing debut below! 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Katie Yu/The CW

Superdirector Melissa Benoist checks the sides for a scene in her directorial debut.

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Katie Yu/The CW

David Harewood clearly doesn't mind getting some notes from his fearless leader. 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Katie Yu/The CW

J'onn looks happier than usual, doesn't he? 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Katie Yu/The CW

Is that Kara Danvers, calling the shots? 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

"Director child slash freak," as she referred to herself on Instagram, Melissa rocked that set and this scene with Lex Luthor in a snazzy pantsuit. 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Lex Luthor's smile isn't usually a good thing, but this one doesn't look too dangerous. 

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Katie Yu/The CW

The boss at work. 

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

