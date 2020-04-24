See Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Birthday Message From Her Family

It's Kelly Clarkson's birthday and her family has sweet message to share with her!

Kelly turns 38 today and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, their kids River, Remi and stepson Seth, created an adorable video tribute for the singer-songwriter. The video, posted to the Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, shows the family huddled together outside, each sharing a special message for the birthday girl.

"I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday!" River starts the video off. "I will sing a special song to you when it's your birthday" she adds. "It's today!" her dad, adorably corrects her.

"Happy birthday. the end!" Remi pipes in. "Did you tell her how much you love her?" Brandon asks. "I don't want to," says Remi, but then quickly changes his mind and adds in that he loves her and that he'll sing her a "special song".

"Happy birthday, Baby," Brandon ends the tribute with. "I love you more than you'll ever know."