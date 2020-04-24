See Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Birthday Message From Her Family

by Colby Maffei | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 12:35 PM

It's Kelly Clarkson's birthday and her family has sweet message to share with her!

Kelly turns 38 today and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, their kids River, Remi and stepson Seth, created an adorable video tribute for the singer-songwriter. The video, posted to the Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, shows the family huddled together outside, each sharing a special message for the birthday girl.

"I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday!" River starts the video off. "I will sing a special song to you when it's your birthday" she adds. "It's today!" her dad, adorably corrects her.

"Happy birthday. the end!" Remi pipes in. "Did you tell her how much you love her?" Brandon asks. "I don't want to," says Remi, but then quickly changes his mind and adds in that he loves her and that he'll sing her a "special song".

"Happy birthday, Baby," Brandon ends the tribute with. "I love you more than you'll ever know."

Brandon and Kelly tied the knot in Oct. 2013, and over the years have expanded their blended family.

River Rose, Kelly and Brandon's first child together, was born in 2014 and Remington Alexander came a bit later in 2016. Needless to say, they've been stealing the spotlight (and our hearts!) ever since. 

Earlier this month, both River and Remi crashed their mom's interview with her Trolls: World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick during an at-home edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly and her celebrity guests each had to find something related to them inside their house, so this was the perfect opportunity for her kids to make a celeb appearance.

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Blackstock, River Blackstock

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

As for home-schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic? Remi and River are not about that life. Kelly says the kids are "losing it" over their school work and she's stuck cooking and cleaning all the time. 

They'll get through it, though, Kelly says. "I drink a bit of wine. But we're hanging in there, so it's good."

