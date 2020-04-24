Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Look no further than this week's Feel Good Friday round-up of inspiring stories for further proof that Tom Hanks is a national treasure.

The beloved actor donated a very special item to a child in need of a friend this week, with rapper Eminem also making a special delivery to healthcare workers in Detroit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You might just lose yourself in the thoughtful gesture.

In New York City, a woman is helping families fighting childhood cancer by raising money and delivering their groceries, while a dog in Maryland is performing his duties as a "Dogtor," helping out both the workers and the patients at the hospital his owner works at.

Meanwhile, the nation's leading disease expert took a break from his very busy schedule to ease the concerns of one child who was worried about whether or not she'd be receiving a visit from a famous fairy after losing her tooth.