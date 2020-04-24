Arnold Schwarzenegger's Donkey and Miniature Horse Steal the Show During Jimmy Kimmel Interview

During this coronavirus pandemic, Arnold Schwarzeneggerhas some unique friends keeping him company.

Back in March, as social distancing and stay-at-home protocols ramped up around country, the iconic star took to social media with a personal PSA for staying out of restaurants and avoiding public gatherings. However, it wasn't what he said, but who he was with when he said it that made some headlines: his miniature horse, Whiskey, and his donkey, Lulu.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger's coronavirus PSA is important. But what's up with the donkey?" a Los Angeles Times headline read last month. While he had previously posted the animals on social media, his four-legged friends got some renewed attention thanks to their co-starring roles in the actor's video.

On Thursday night, they popped up again as the former governor of California appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! via video. Naturally, they stole everyone's attention as Kimmel caught them at the end of lunch. snacking on cookies and carrots.