Will Darcey Accept Tom's Apology? See Them Come Face-to-Face on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 8:35 AM
The saga of Tom and Darcey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days isn't over just yet.
In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, April 26 episode of the TLC reality show, Tom travels to Darcey's Connecticut home after their disastrous meeting in New York City.
"I've decided, foolishly or not, to go to Connecticut to deliver the letter that I wrote to Darcey. I feel badly about how things happened in New York and I'd like to make them right," Tom says in a confessional.
Just a day has gone by since Tom told Darcey he met someone else, but still had conflicting feelings. The meeting ended with him asking if she had put on weight. Darcey walked out and promptly blocked him on messaging programs.
"Random. Oh f--k. Unbelievable," Darcey says when she sees him on her doorstep. "Why are you here?"
"I wanted to come and apologize for the way things ended yesterday," Tom tells her. "That's not what I wanted it to be like. And I always tried to treat you with respect and yesterday I didn't. I'm sorry for that."
Needless to say, Darcey was shocked to see him there, doing his best impression of a male lead in a rom-com coming to his senses.
"I don't need any fake apology," she tells cameras in a confessional. "Nope."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?