Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Can't Agree on This "Sore Subject"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost will just have to agree to disagree on this one.

The Hollywood pair are soon-to-be husband and wife, but when it comes to baseball, there isn't exactly harmony between these two. As the Oscar nominee revealed to Parade, her love of the New York Yankees is not shared by the SNL comedian.

Johansson was particularly fond of famed former shortstop Derek Jeter. "I loved him," the actress told the magazine. "I used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!"

Meanwhile, her fiancé roots for the New York Mets—just like the rest of her own family.

"It's a sore subject," she told the magazine of her and Jost's split baseball fandom. "He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that."