Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Can't Agree on This "Sore Subject"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost will just have to agree to disagree on this one. 

The Hollywood pair are soon-to-be husband and wife, but when it comes to baseball, there isn't exactly harmony between these two. As the Oscar nominee revealed to Paradeher love of the New York Yankees is not shared by the SNL comedian.

Johansson was particularly fond of famed former shortstop Derek Jeter. "I loved him," the actress told the magazine. "I used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!"

Meanwhile, her fiancé roots for the New York Mets—just like the rest of her own family. 

"It's a sore subject," she told the magazine of her and Jost's split baseball fandom. "He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that."

Fortunately, it's a minor bump for the engaged pair, who have been going strong for more than two years. 

"What you see is what you get with him," she said of her man. "He's very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him."

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

As for when wedding bells will ring for them, the star remained tight-lipped. 

"No comment," she told the magazine. 

