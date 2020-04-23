Prince William Reveals the Hilarious Reason He's Not Watching Tiger King

Over 64 million households have tuned into watch Netflix's Tiger King, but the Duke and Duchess are not one of them.

In an appearance on Stephen Fry's Big Night In, Prince Williamrevealed he and Kate Middleton are not too keen on watching the controversial docuseries. The topic of Joe Exotic arose when the Duke of Cambridge asked the entertainer, "By the way have you seen anything good on TV? It's hell without EastEnders."

Naturally, Fry, who was playing his TV character Lord Melchett, informed him of the wildly popular Netflix show, to which Prince William quipped, "I tend to avoid shows about royalty." Ba-dum-tss!

The pair then prepared for the daily Clap for Carers, which takes place at 8 p.m. in the U.K. But first, the Duke said he needed a moment to ready himself for the cameras. "Let me just see if I can find my socks... and my shoes... and my trousers."