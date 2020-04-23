Kourtney Kardashian Makes Her KUWTK Return (and Rob Does Too!)

"I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," Kris Jenner said in a confessional. "He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute."

Rob was also shown having a conversation with Kim and Khloe Kardashian about Kylie Jenner throwing a surprise dinner for Corey Gamble after the party since he and Dream share the same birthday. This was apparently news to them—and not the good kind, either.

"That's gonna make it look like we're not trying to celebrate on his birthday," Kim said, explaining that she and Khloe had been planning a surprise of their own for Kris' boyfriend: a big trip to Napa.

Luckily, everything worked out in the end. The two sisters were joined by Kourtney, Kris and Corey on the trip, which the birthday boy described as "perfect."

"This is the most amazing thing the girls could've done for Corey," Kris told the KUWTK cameras. "I'm so happy for him because the girls did something so special. It really shows their relationship and how far we've come with that."

Amid all of the celebrations, Khloe was facing a major dilemma. She had not only begun the process of freezing her eggs, but she was also trying to figure out if she should incorporate a sperm donor to make embryos, as her doctor said doing so might boost her chances of being able to get pregnant.