Eric McCormack Says Will and Grace Series Finale Gives Characters Endings They Deserve

Will & Grace is saying goodbye—again. After three seasons in the revival, the NBC comedy is coming to an end on Thursday, April 23. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes shot the finale right before Christmas. According to McCormack, it's a more satisfying ending than the one viewers got with the initial eight-season series.
"I'm really delighted, not just with the last episode, but the last five-six, it builds really nicely to this ending that I think all four characters deserve," McCormack told E! News.
Will & Grace is one of the few successful straight TV revivals. It debuted to big ratings and reviews. So, could there be a third iteration of the series?
"We'll have to be fed our lines through an earpiece probably and be held up by people off camera. It's hard to imagine that we could better what we did, particularly this season. I love season three of this reboot. But never say never! Last time we did the show, the word reboot wasn't even a word," McCormack said.
The first series finale included the split of Will and Grace, kids and a time jump. It had to be negated in order for the show to come back, explained away as a dream Karen had while boozing.
"I think fans will be more satisfied this time…[series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan] came up with an ending last time that I loved, but some people were thrown by because we separated Will and Grace…we jumped time, which is kind of why we had to pretend that never happened for the revival to work. This time around, I think all four characters get a very happy ending," McCormack teased.
Even though he, Messing, Mullally and Hayes didn't see each other much between the first series finale and the revival, McCormack said it was like no time had passed at all. And yes, he already is longing for the show.
"I miss it. I need to work. I get antsy," he said.
The Will & Grace series finale airs Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
