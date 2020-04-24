The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments in Stagecoach History

When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is one-of-a-kind.

For more than a decade, country fans have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved tunes. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink and soak in the Calif. sun for the special event. And, much like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own.

While Coachella is known for its bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and flowing dresses, Stagecoach embraces its western roots from head to toe.