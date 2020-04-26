Look Back on the Best Stagecoach Accessories Of All Time

by emily belfiore | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 9:00 AM
Dust off those cowboy boots: Stagecoach season is upon us.
The star-studded music festival may be one of country music's biggest nights, but in recent years, the celebrity fashion has taken center stage.
Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their southern best. But of course, the trend's most essential feature comes down to the accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats and bandanas. And, when Hollywood's finest flock to Indio, Calif. to see their favorite country stars perform, they always bring their A-game.
In anticipation for the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 to Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25 due to coronavirus concerns, we're looking back at the best Stagecoach accessories moments, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned while celebrating country music.
Take a walk down memory lane and revisit the best Stagecoach accessories of all time below:
Instagram / Nina Dobrev
As if The Vampire Diaries alum's denim dress wasn't already giving us major outfit envy, her tiny circular sunglasses proved to be one of the night's cutest accessories.
Instagram / Jessie James Decker
Putting a modern spin on the traditional footwear, the mom of three looked super fashionable with her white leather booties, which paired well with her fringed skirt and sequined tank.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
To make her Stagecoach debut in 2018, the "Miss Me More" singer added some flare to her denim vest with some colorful jewels.
Keeping things rock 'n' roll, the former Bachelorette completed her outfit with a pair of edgy studded booties.
For his Western-inspired get-up, the Arrow star accessorized with a textured cowboy hat.
Proving that no look is complete without a pair of sunglasses, the model donned the coolest pink shades while soaking up the sunshine.
Nick Jonas/Instagram
The Jonas Brothers rocker was looking and feeling so cool with his belt bag, which he paired with a striped poncho-styled top.
The Bachelor Nation star's turquoise necklace and matching drop earrings added the perfect pop of color to her ensemble.
Becca Tilley/Instagram
Switching things up, the Bachelor alum opted for a pair of white booties that featured metallic heels instead of traditional cowboy boots.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
The former Bachelor scene-stealer's white circular crossbody made the perfect accessory to her outfit, which featured an orange printed dress and black knee-high leather boots.
The model successfully brought the country to the desert with her classic brown country boots.
Instead of opting for a cowboy hat, the Bachelor alum accessorized her matching printed set with a chic wide brim hat.
Instagram / Brittany Cartwright
To tie together her Western look, the Vanderpump Rules star paired her strapless dress with a fun printed bandana, which she wore around her neck.
A true festival essential, the Bachelor winner sported a modern take on the traditional accessory while enjoying a performance with her beau Colton Underwood, who was rocking some stylish accessories himself.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
While taking the stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, the famous DJ rocked an eye-catching embroidered cowboy hat, which matched his velvet ensemble perfectly.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Opting for a more authentic approach, the actress-turned-singer accessorized her stunning embroidered ensemble with a fashionable bolo tie.
Between his patchwork race-car jacket and his classic white cowboy hat, the actor definitely looked the part.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG
When it came to her accessories, the Siesta Key star made a bold statement with her vibrant yellow straw hat, which she also paired with classic cowboy boots.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG)
Staying on trend, The Real co-host's stylish snakeskin booties provided the perfect blend of edgy and playful.
