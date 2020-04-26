Look Back on the Best Stagecoach Accessories Of All Time

Dust off those cowboy boots: Stagecoach season is upon us.

The star-studded music festival may be one of country music's biggest nights, but in recent years, the celebrity fashion has taken center stage.

Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their southern best. But of course, the trend's most essential feature comes down to the accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats and bandanas. And, when Hollywood's finest flock to Indio, Calif. to see their favorite country stars perform, they always bring their A-game.

In anticipation for the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 to Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25 due to coronavirus concerns, we're looking back at the best Stagecoach accessories moments, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned while celebrating country music.