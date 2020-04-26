Look Back on the Best Stagecoach Accessories Of All Time

Dust off those cowboy boots: Stagecoach season is upon us.

The star-studded music festival may be one of country music's biggest nights, but in recent years, the celebrity fashion has taken center stage.  

Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their southern best. But of course, the trend's most essential feature comes down to the accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats and bandanas. And, when Hollywood's finest flock to Indio, Calif. to see their favorite country stars perform, they always bring their A-game.

In anticipation for the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 to Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25 due to coronavirus concerns, we're looking back at the best Stagecoach accessories moments, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned while celebrating country music. 

Photos

Stagecoach 2019: Star Sightings

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit the best Stagecoach accessories of all time below:

Nina Dobrev, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev's Circular Sunnies

As if The Vampire Diaries alum's denim dress wasn't already giving us major outfit envy, her tiny circular sunglasses proved to be one of the night's cutest accessories. 

Jessie James Decker, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's White Leather Boots

Putting a modern spin on the traditional footwear, the mom of three looked super fashionable with her white leather booties, which paired well with her fringed skirt and sequined tank. 

Kelsea Ballerini, Stagecoach

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Kelsea Ballerini's Bedazzled Denim

To make her Stagecoach debut in 2018, the "Miss Me More" singer added some flare to her denim vest with some colorful jewels. 

Article continues below

Amanda Stanton, Andi Dorfman, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Andi Dorfman's Studded Booties

Keeping things rock 'n' roll, the former Bachelorette completed her outfit with a pair of edgy studded booties. 

Johnny Lowe, Colton Haynes, Stagecoach, Instagram

Instagram

Colton Haynes' Perforated Cowboy Hat

For his Western-inspired get-up, the Arrow star accessorized with a textured cowboy hat. 

Josephine Skriver, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Josephine Skriver's Colorful Shades

Proving that no look is complete without a pair of sunglasses, the model donned the coolest pink shades while soaking up the sunshine. 

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas' Belt Bag

The Jonas Brothers rocker was looking and feeling so cool with his belt bag, which he paired with a striped poncho-styled top. 

Kendall Long, Ashley Iaconetti, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti's Turquoise Jewels

The Bachelor Nation star's turquoise necklace and matching drop earrings added the perfect pop of color to her ensemble. 

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Becca Tilley/Instagram

Becca Tilley's Metallic Kicks

Switching things up, the Bachelor alum opted for a pair of white booties that featured metallic heels instead of traditional cowboy boots. 

Article continues below

Corinne Olympios, Stagecoach 2019

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com

Corinne Olympios' Micro Crossbody Bag

The former Bachelor scene-stealer's white circular crossbody made the perfect accessory to her outfit, which featured an orange printed dress and black knee-high leather boots. 

Ireland Baldwin, Stagecoach 2019, Cowboy Boots

Instagram

Ireland Baldwin's Classic Cowboy Boots

The model successfully brought the country to the desert with her classic brown country boots. 

Amanda Stanton, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Amanda Stanton's Wide Brim Hat

Instead of opting for a cowboy hat, the Bachelor alum accessorized her matching printed set with a chic wide brim hat. 

Article continues below

Brittany Cartwright, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright's Colorful Bandana

To tie together her Western look, the Vanderpump Rules star paired her strapless dress with a fun printed bandana, which she wore around her neck. 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Cassie Randolph's Translucent Backpack

A true festival essential, the Bachelor winner sported a modern take on the traditional accessory while enjoying a performance with her beau Colton Underwood, who was rocking some stylish accessories himself. 

Diplo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stagecoach, 2019 Stagecoach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Diplo's Embroidered Cowboy Hat

While taking the stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, the famous DJ rocked an eye-catching embroidered cowboy hat, which matched his velvet ensemble perfectly. 

Article continues below

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Rita Wilson's Bolo Tie

Opting for a more authentic approach, the actress-turned-singer accessorized her stunning embroidered ensemble with a fashionable bolo tie.  

Patrick Schwarzengger, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger's Pathwork Jacket

Between his patchwork race-car jacket and his classic white cowboy hat, the actor definitely looked the part. 

Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter, Stagecoach 2019

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG

Juliette Porter's Yellow Straw Hat

When it came to her accessories, the Siesta Key star made a bold statement with her vibrant yellow straw hat, which she also paired with classic cowboy boots. 

Article continues below

Jeannie Mai, Stagecoach 2019

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LG)

Jeannie Mai's Snakeskin Booties

Staying on trend, The Real co-host's stylish snakeskin booties provided the perfect blend of edgy and playful. 

