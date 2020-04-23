Rapper Fred The Godson Dead at 35 From Coronavirus

Bennett Raglin/WireImage
by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 12:11 PM
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Fred The Godson has passed away at the age of 35 after battling coronavirus, his rep confirmed to Complex.
As news of the rapper's death emerged on Thursday, friends and fans took to social media to mourn his passing.
"My little brother ooooh how sad am I. I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long," Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least. I love you soooooooo much little brother, it's been years since i felt this pain."
"I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feed back. I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young I was soooooooo proud of you little brother," Fat Joe's message continued. "Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gave [them] hell out here in the world."
Just over two weeks ago on April 6, the artist took to social media to ask for prayers amid his battle with COVID-19, sharing a photo from the hospital.
"I'm in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!!" Fred wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #godisgreat.
Days later, his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told XXL that his condition was "progressing" after being placed on a ventilator.
"He is fighting and he is winning," she said at the time. "He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it."
French Montanaalso paid tribute to the South Bronx rapper, writing on Instagram, "Rip @fredthegodsonmusic damn this is wack ! Stay home corona is real."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?