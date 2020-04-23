Kim Kardashian Reveals the "Problem" She's Having With Her Kids Amid Social Distancing

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 12:10 PM
Like many people, Kim Kardashian is social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So what has the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star been up to over the past few weeks? The 39-year-old reality TV celeb gave fans a glimpse for the June/July issue of Vogue.
The KKW Beauty head was pictured lounging on a comfy couch at her home in Los Angeles along with her four children: North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (11 months). Kim's firstborn wore some holiday pajamas with a reindeer and snowflake design while her youngest child donned some bear-print jammies. As for Saint and Chicago, they wore matching blue pjs that featured a fun space theme. At one point, Saint went straight up to the camera for a super cute close-up (see the pics here).
"We're in the theater room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."
Although, she noted that one of her daughters has become the "fort police."
"If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," she continued.
Kim didn't specifically name which of her two daughters had taken on this role. Although, her children's love of forts should come as no surprise to her followers. As fans will recall, Kim posted a video of her little ones playing in "fort trains" back in March.
Kim wasn't the only one from the famous family featured in the article. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also included. The 24-year-old model was pictured relaxing in her L.A. pad.
"This is my happy place, reading in my home in front of my new James Turrell piece that I'm very proud of," Kendall told the publication. "Turrell is an artist I've wanted in my home for a long time, not only for the beauty of his work but for the purpose. His pieces are meant to be meditative. They make me feel calm and help put my mind at ease—I'm usually listening to one of the many ambient playlists I have. I believe, especially in the current climate, that keeping a good mental state is important. Identify all the little things that mean the most to you, and embrace them."
Back in March, Kim revealed she and her sisters are "all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined." Still, they've found ways to make each other feel the love. Last week, for instance, they had a "car parade" for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.
The article also featured peeks at how Lizzo, Gisele Bundchen, Ashley Graham, Florence Pugh, Marc Jacobs, Sienna Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and several other stars, artists and designers are social distancing. Check out the June/July issue of Vogue to see what their new routines entail.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?