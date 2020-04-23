Pantless Devon Sawa Was Just Caught On Camera—By His Son's Teacher

Attention parents and students: Teachers are always watching!

For many Americans, the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in wearing a lot more sweats, slippers and pajamas all day long. But for Nikita star Devon Sawa, he can't help but sometimes go pantless.

On Thursday morning, Devon's son was trying to participate in his school's distant learning when an awkward moment occurred.

How awkward? We'll let you decide based on the Twitter post.

"My son's teacher via zoom,' Devon shared on social media. ‘'Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background.'" Busted!

For those asking for a photo or have any and all follow-up questions—did the students laugh? Was daddy embarrassed? Is there a lesson here?—you're out of luck. But the hilarious, innocent moment is likely something so many parents can relate to as they continue adjusting to work and school from home.