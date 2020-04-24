Why Making the Cut Failed to Dethrone Project Runway

There was a lot riding on Making the Cut.

When Amazon announced they were going into business with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the dream team who helped make Project Runway sing for years, first on Bravo and then on Lifetime, it seemed as though that would be the end of PR. The show was returning to the network that birthed it, back in the capable hands of Magical Elves, the production company that created it, after the collapse of The Weinstein Company necessitated its cancellation on Lifetime, but without its longtime host and, perhaps more importantly, its beating heart (that would be designer mentor Gunn). And the show's most visible faces were off, taking their own brand recognition to the retail giant for a show meant to directly compete with it.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," Klum said when her departure was announced in 2018. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"