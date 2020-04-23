Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dead at 86 From Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren is mourning the death of her oldest brother.

On Thursday morning, the United States Senator confirmed the passing of Don Reed after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

"My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening," she shared on social media. "He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."

Elizabeth continued, "What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him."

The former teacher also included an article from her state's newspaper that shared more details about her brother's death. According to the Boston Globe, Don passed away in Norman, Oklahoma about three weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus. He recently had moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital.