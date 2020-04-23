Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti" to Detroit Hospital Workers Fighting the Coronavirus

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 9:58 AM

We love the way Eminem gives.

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are countless examples of both celebrities and ordinary Americans giving back in clever and unique ways.

Eminem is no exception after Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a tasty surprise from the award-winning rapper.

According to the hospital's Instagram, frontline health care workers were treated to a delicious meal in the middle of another busy shift this week.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem," the Instagram caption stated while acknowledging the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself." "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

For those unaware, the familiar phrase "mom's spaghetti" originally comes from Eminem's 2002 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself." "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / there's vomit on his sweater already—mom's spaghetti," he rapped in the movie 8 Mile.

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

Pop culture fans also may remember when Eminem brought mom's spaghetti to Coachella 2018. The festival originally scheduled for this month was postponed to October because of COVID-19.

Eminem is just one of the many celebrities doing their part to make a difference for those affected by the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé's BeyGOOD partnered with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA.

And if good food wasn't enough, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis created Quarantine Wine in which "100% of the proceeds [will] go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough to actually do the work they're supposed to do and their outcome is visible."

Cheers to healthcare workers across the country! We thank you for everything.

