Revisiting the First-Ever Video Posted to YouTube on Its 15th Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It all began at the zoo. 

If you've used the Internet in the last 15 years, you've likely watched at least one video on YouTube. But, before it became the home of music videos and tutorials or the platform for a new kind of celebrity, it was where you could watch 18 seconds of YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim's trip to the zoo. 

15 years ago today, on April 23, 2005, Karim uploaded the platform's first-ever video, which simply featured him standing in front of some elephants at the San Diego Zoo. 

"All right, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that's, that's cool, and that's pretty much all there is to say," he said. 

Photos

Stars Who Were Discovered On Youtube

Of course, as we know now, there would be much more for people to say on the platform as it has since grown to become one of the largest video sharing sites to ever exist. It has become the birthplace of many modern viral moments, launched the careers of countless modern stars and was a major building block in the social media landscape we know today. 

YouTube's first video has naturally also become its own pop culture milestone, having amassed more than 90 million views since it was uploaded. 

Considering it was the first—and since only—video he uploaded to YouTube, Karim certainly left his mark on the Internet. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Sylvester, Daily Pop

Daily Pop Is Back: Watch Live Here!

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber's Dad Reveals His Interesting Nickname for Kelley Flanagan

Teddi Mellencamp

Why Teddi Mellencamp Is "Panicking" Over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10

Hoda Kotb, Zoom Wedding

Watch Hoda Kotb Officiate a Surprise Zoom Wedding

Ecomm: Nordstrom Mother's Day Sale Extended

Nordstrom Mother's Day Sale Extended: Save 50% Off on Brands Mom Love

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dead at 86 From Coronavirus

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Good American, Madewell, Wayfair & More

TAGS/ YouTube , Celebrities , Anniversaries , Nostalgia , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.