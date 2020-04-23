Here's What's Coming to Hulu in May 2020

With another month ahead, the time has come for Hulu to change up its library.

As May 2020 approaches, the beloved streaming service has a full lineup of new additions to keep you busy for the next four weeks coming up, especially as social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While many of us are staying entertained with our small screens, Hulu has a bunch of new titles to add to the mix, from classics like Goodfellas and The Dark Knight to more recent hits like Rocketman and the Season 2 premiere of Ramy.

Of course, while some movies and shows are coming to Hulu, we have to bid farewell to some others. For the complete list, keep scrolling!