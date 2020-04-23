Here's What's Coming to Hulu in May 2020

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 8:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

With another month ahead, the time has come for Hulu to change up its library. 

As May 2020 approaches, the beloved streaming service has a full lineup of new additions to keep you busy for the next four weeks coming up, especially as social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

While many of us are staying entertained with our small screens, Hulu has a bunch of new titles to add to the mix, from classics like Goodfellas and The Dark Knight to more recent hits like Rocketman and the Season 2 premiere of Ramy

Of course, while some movies and shows are coming to Hulu, we have to bid farewell to some others. For the complete list, keep scrolling!

Photos

TV Characters We'd Want to be Quarantined With

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

Property Brothers

ABC

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)

May 8

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15

The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Paramount Pictures

May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020) 

May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020) 

Matt Damon, Good Will Hunting, 90s Week/Breakout Roles

Miramax Films

Here's What's Leaving Hulu in May: 

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)

Trending Stories

Latest News
RuPaul's Drag Race, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel Bloom

RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom to the Runway in First Look

Luann de Lesseps, RHONYC, Real Housewives of New York City

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps on Her Decision to "Drink Responsibly" After Probation

Little Fires Everywhere

Can We Please Talk About Reese Witherspoon's Haunting Little Fires Everywhere Finale Scene?

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Oh, Honey! The Best Moments From Will & Grace's Revival

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Peek: Kat's Confrontation

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Sneak Peek

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

The Bachelorette Casting Update: Is Matt James Still One of Clare Crawley's Suitors?

TAGS/ TV , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.