See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars at the 2010 Met Gala

by Pamela Avila | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 4:00 PM
For as long as we can remember, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—has been one of the biggest nights in fashion.
Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to ogle and obsess over our favorite celebrity looks of the night.
This year, however, the "Super Bowl of fashion" has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.
The two actresses would be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time Streep ever attended the Met Gala.
But now, it looks as though all we can do is reminiscence and look back at themes of the past.
From 1971's "Fashion Plate" theme, 1998's "Cubism and Fashion," 2009's "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion," 2013's "Punk: Chaos to Couture," to 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—there's a lot of fashion history to cover.
But for today, let's just take it back to 2010.
The theme that marked the end of the first decade of the 21st century was "American Women: Fashioning a National Identify."
The exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City ran from May to August 15 of that year and explored the changing image of the modern woman from the 1890s to the 1940s.
From Jennifer Lopez's lovely Zuhair Murad tulle gown, Blake Lively's playful blue number, Kerry Washington's regal Thakoon look to Sarah Jessica Parker's fun and flirty champagne dress—get ready to relive some of the best fashion moments from the 2010 Met Gala.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer was serving some regal realness in this gorgeous Zuhair Murad tulle gown at the 2010 MET Gala.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
If there's anyone who never fails to stun on the red carpet, it's the Gossip Girl actress. In 2010, we fell in love with this blue number from Marchesa.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Another stunner on the red carpet—especially the MET Gala—is the Sex and the City actress. This year, the actress dazzled in a champagne colored Halston Heritage dress.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Just look at how she worked this dress. Everything from the sultry waves, her statement bow and accessories were perfect.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The Scandal actress always looks regal, classic and sultry and this 2010 MET Gala look by Thakoon was no different.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
You can't go wrong with an all-white ensemble and a bold red lip. The 30-year-old singer stunned in this Ralph Lauren Collection look.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
One would think it was just the lighting that made the "Firework" singer's dress look this way... except that it's actually a light-up dress by Cute Circuit.
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
The 7th Heaven alum's ivory silk charmeuse gown from Ralph Lauren was everything we've dreamed of. She paired it perfectly with her beau Justin Timberlake and black suede ankle strap heels with black crystals.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
It's safe to say The Place Beyond the Pines actress was feeling herself in this regal Dolce & Gabbana floral strapless gown during the 2010 MET Gala.
James Devaney/WireImage
The Judy actress was having a Carrie Bradshaw moment ahead of the 2010 MET Gala as she made her way down the streets of New York City in her elegant Carolina Herrera gown.
James Devaney/WireImage
The Academy Award winner wanted to show off her gown as much as possible and who can blame her? It is the MET Gala after all.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The How To Get Away With Murder actress looked regal in this majestic purple strapless gown. Can't decide on one shade of purple? Pick 'em all, a la Viola.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Banks was serving gothic chic realness in this Gucci getup and smoky eye makeup.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Little Fires Everywhere actress and Longoria had a sweet BFF moment on the 2010 MET Gala red carpet. The Desperate Housewives actress stunned in this silver embroidered platinum Marchesa dress.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The 50-year-old singer looked dazzling in this gold number on the 2010 MET Gala red carpet.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The 49-year-old model was serving modern Morticia Addams realness in this look at the 2010 MET Gala.
Bryan Bedder/WireImage for Vogue
The actress stepped outside the box in this short, semi-sheer lace dress by Proenza Schouler at the 2010 MET Gala. She let her edgy ensemble speak for itself by keeping her hair and makeup minimal.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
The Harry Potter actress looked heavenly at the 2010 MET Gala awards in this all-white whimsical dress by CHANEL Beauté.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Talk about blast from the past with these two former lovebirds... but we're loving Bilson's floral and flirty dress by Louis Vuitton.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
What's not to love about this metallic power suit? The 29-year-old model was not afraid to take risks at the 2010 MET Gala.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The Inglorious Basterds actress looked stunning in this all-white long sleeve dress. Simple and sultry.
James Devaney/WireImage
If anyone can nail the no-makeup-makeup-look, it's Dawson. The actress also took a playful route for the 2010 MET Gala with her pastel colored ruffle gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
The 35-year-old Dutch model is channeling her inner Cinderella with this beautiful powder blue gown at the 2010 MET Gala.
