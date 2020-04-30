See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars at the 2010 Met Gala

For as long as we can remember, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—has been one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to ogle and obsess over our favorite celebrity looks of the night.

This year, however, the "Super Bowl of fashion" has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.

The two actresses would be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time Streep ever attended the Met Gala.

But now, it looks as though all we can do is reminiscence and look back at themes of the past.

From 1971's "Fashion Plate" theme, 1998's "Cubism and Fashion," 2009's "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion," 2013's "Punk: Chaos to Couture," to 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—there's a lot of fashion history to cover.