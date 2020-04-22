Ellen Pompeo Comes Under Fire for Resurfaced Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Victims

Ellen Pompeo is facing backlash after past remarks about Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault survivors have resurfaced online.

On Wednesday, the clip in question comes from an Oxford Union Q&A with the Grey's Anatomy star from July 2018.

During the interview, the actress talks about everything from topic her time on the ABC show, pay inequality in Hollywood and the way women are treated in the industry as well. But it's her comments she made about the film producer and convicted sex offender as well sexual assault survivors that are raising eyebrows.

In the specific one-minute clip that has been making rounds on Twitter this afternoon, Pompeo says, "I think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it takes two to tango for sure. That's not to blame the victim, that's just to say... I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half hour with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

She added, "I wasn't in the room alone with him. I had been sent there by an agent in the middle of the daytime. I didn't think there was anything wrong. I wouldn't have gone into that room at night. But he did nothing inappropriate toward me. Now had he, I would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it. So I mean, it's all what we're willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be liked, to be loved, to be accepted? How bad do we want to be in show business?"