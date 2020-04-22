Anne Hathaway's Princess Diaries-Inspired Take on the ''Pillow Challenge'' Is Perfection

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 3:19 PM
Mia Thermopolis just made a comeback.
At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge going around on Instagram and TikTok, in which users take pillows and use them as a makeshift mini dress with the help of a belt at the waist. Celebrities from Halle Berry, Tori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross have all joined in on the viral trend. Better late than never, right?
Now, Anne Hathaway is joining in on the fun.
On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her Princess Diairies-inspired take on the pillow challenge and boy, was it worth the wait.
Using blue and white pillows as her makeshift mini dress paired with black combat boots, a black pair of shades, headphones and a bold red lip a la Mia Thermopolis—Hathaway put her own spin on the viral trend. She captioned her photo, "A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early."
Check out how other celebrities are having fun with the #PillowChallenge below!
"A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early."
"You already KNOW you couldn't keep me from the #PillowChallenge"
"Am I too late? #pillowchallenge"
Article continues below
"Pillow Talk... pretty excited about taking the #pillowchallenge from my amazing friend and costume designer @mandiline. I'm a vintage girl. So, mixed vintage fashion with a wink to Donna Martin."
"Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight. At least there won't be a line at the bathroom!! Now where's my quaran-tini and where are my single ladies at!?"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?