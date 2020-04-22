Anne Hathaway's Princess Diaries-Inspired Take on the ''Pillow Challenge'' Is Perfection

Mia Thermopolis just made a comeback. 

At this point, many of us have seen the #PillowChallenge going around on Instagram and TikTok, in which users take pillows and use them as a makeshift mini dress with the help of a belt at the waist. Celebrities from Halle BerryTori Spelling and Tracee Ellis Ross have all joined in on the viral trend. Better late than never, right? 

Now, Anne Hathaway is joining in on the fun.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her Princess Diairies-inspired take on the pillow challenge and boy, was it worth the wait. 

Using blue and white pillows as her makeshift mini dress paired with black combat boots, a black pair of shades, headphones and a bold red lip a la Mia Thermopolis—Hathaway put her own spin on the viral trend. She captioned her photo, "A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early."

