Let Chris Cuomo's Sweetest Family Photos Inspire You to "Get After It"

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 2:03 PM
Chris Cuomo and his family are proving that together they can get through anything.
In the past month, the Cuomo household has gone through one coronavirus diagnosis after another. The newscaster was the first one to come down with the new virus, before his wife Cristina and 14-year-old son Mario contracted it as well.
But throughout the ordeal, the Cuomos have stayed strong and continue to post uplifting messages for their numerous followers. While Chris remains dedicated to his role as an anchor for CNN, his wife, a health fanatic, has been updating her fans with the many remedies that she's discovered.
Among those remedies Cristina has shared is having her kids and husband by her side, at least in the metaphorical sense since they're abiding by the recommended 6-foot distance. "Keeping one's spirits up is paramount; when you have any kind of a virus your will goes down. This is a virus of isolation, so one of the best remedies for any illness is simply [heart emoji] and humor," Cristina shared. "Thanks to the friends who have been religious in their efforts to make him smile. Laughter is always the best medicine."
To see how this family continues to keep their spirits up, check out the gallery below!
Cristina shared on Instagram that the virus forced their three kids, Bella, Mario and Carolina to grow up "overnight."
The family affectionately calls the baby of the family "Cha Cha," a fitting name as she loves to dance for her mom's followers.
Though Chris puts up a hard exterior on his CNN news show, he's a real softie with his kids.
Article continues below
On Instagram, Cristina wrote, "Every day is a gift."
Though Bella and Carolina are many years apart in age, the two sisters are like two peas in a pod, often singing together or dancing on Bella's social media.
Chris Cuomo / Instagram
When the newscaster was in quarantine from the rest of the family, he shared the difficulty of being away from his kids but once he was given the all clear his first action was reuniting with the family.
Article continues below
With three of the five Cuomo family members infected with the coronavirus, physical contact has been kept to a minimum, but Cristina "can't wait" to hug her kids again.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?