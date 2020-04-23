Introducing—and Witnessing—the Power of Xena: Warrior Princess While Social Distancing

In the time of social distancing, Zoom happy hours and 24/7 sweatpants, a land in quarantine cried out for a hero.

Syfy answered the call with Xena: Warrior Princess marathons. This Thursday activity, hosted by Xena and Gabrielle themselves, Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, instantly brought me back to those days and nights of my childhood spent in front of the TV watching their adventures—and sparked the desire to pass the chakram down to my niece. But it would have to be done as a social distancing activity.

I was 8 years old when Xena: Warrior Princess hit the airwaves in 1995. My dad, knowing I was already an avid fan of comic book heroes like Wonder Woman and the X-Men, decided I should be watching Xena. He bought me the action figure to encourage viewing and it worked. He had no idea what he was getting himself into.