Married at First Sight's Derek and Katie Split After Cheating Scandal Rocks Reunion

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 7:15 PM

Married at First Sight, Katie Conrad, Derek Sherman

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

And just like that, another couple has called it quits.

On tonight's Married at First Sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of getting a divorce.

"Thankfully, Katie made it really easy not to be able to fall in love with her. I got hurt," Derek shared with host Kevin Frazier. "Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago."

He continued, "My greatest fear is that she would have an affair with her ex. Then I find out just several days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I‘ve heard it from five different people…I do strongly believe that you did have an affair with you ex while we were filming and I don't believe anything you say because I don't trust you anymore."

Katie strongly denied sleeping with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek but admitted to having a "physical slip up" later on in the marriage.

Photos

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Cast Revealed

So what led to Katie going back to her ex even if she had no intention of getting into a serious relationship with him?

"We weren't having any physical connection at all," she told Derek. "I felt the more I got to know [Derek], the more I was moving away from growing in love with him."

During the reunion, which filmed nearly five months after Decision Day, the couple said they found new tenants to take over their year-long lease. And before the discussion ended, both parties wished each other well in finding love.

"The reason I didn't want to go any longer is because I didn't want to take that away from you by us trying to find it when I knew that wasn't going to happen," Katie explained. 

Tonight's news means Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer are the only couple from the current season still married. But where do other marriages stand from the franchise? Check in with our gallery below.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl 

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced. 

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!" 

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Married at First Sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorced 

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married at First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Belinda Green

Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight Season 10, Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd

Dagment Photography

Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together

Married at First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Dagment Photography

Meka Jones & Michael Watson

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Victoria V Photography

Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Victoria V Photography

Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

 Mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) on May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

