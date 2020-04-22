Jamie Otis Gets Emotional After Taking Coronavirus Test Before Her Due Date

Jamie Otis is reminding us that we aren't alone.

With everything going on in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it's natural to feel overwhelmed, uneasy and stressed.

In fact, those are some of the very emotions the 33-year-old reality TV personality—who is pregnant with her second child—is currently feeling.

On Wednesday, the Married at First Sight alum detailed her recent doctor's visit, especially after reaching full-term status with her pregnancy. She revealed on her Instagram Stories that she got tested for COVID-19, per her doctor's recommendation.

However, the entire experience triggered some emotions for the former Bachelor contestant.

"I'm crying all the time these days, I feel so silly, but... I genuinely am so nervous," she shared in a candid video on Instagram, with tears streaming down her face.

She added, "I feel like everything is gonna be fine, but I just got the COVID-19 test because I'm full-term now, and I think I'm fine. But them I'm like, 'Am I fine? I don't know that I'm fine.'"