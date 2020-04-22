All the Hot Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Too Hot to Handle Revealed

So, you watched Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's latest reality TV dating series. What now? Now you get all the scoop on what it took to make the series.

Warning, spoilers follow.

Too Hot to Handle took a handful of sexy singles known for being just that, sexy singles, and put them away in Mexico together where they were told they could win up to $100,000…if they don't have any kind of sexual contact. Kissing cost money. Sex? It cost way more than kissing. The cast members were encouraged to form more meaningful connections with each other beyond a physical experience. Could they do it? Well, some of them could. But the cast lost a lot of money in the process, only to win some back.