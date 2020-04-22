This Best-Selling Bath Towel Is on Sale for $3.49!

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 12:14 PM
It's not everyday that you find a full-size bath towel for only $3.49. So stock up on Kohl's best-selling The Big One bath towels before they sell out! They originally cost $10 a pop but are currently on sale for only $3.49.
The towels are available in 16 different colors to match your bathroom perfectly, so don't miss out. Shop them below!
These cotton bath towels have a decorative dobby border. Plus, they're made in environmentally friendly facilities that have safe and socially responsible work practices.
Here's what reviewers have to say:
"Received these and was pleasantly surprised that they were better than expected for the price. I have a pet rescue and go through lots of towels and now the kids told me they were too good and took them for their bathroom. No shedding or anything once washed."
"I always buy these towels. They are big and absorbent and wash and dry nicely."
"I have bought several of these towels for myself and also as gifts. They are wonderful. I have had mine for a couple of years and they are still holding up...color, material, size and shape."
"These towels are very absorbent and nice and soft, not hard after washing and drying! I will definitely purchase more!"
"I have gone back and got more of these towels, we like them so much. They are not huge, but a good size. They are fuzzy and soft but don't take forever to dry in the dryer."
