Jennifer Lopez Says She "Loved" Her Engagement Ring From Ex Ben Affleck

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 11:59 AM
Bennifer!
Remember that gorgeous pink diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with back in 2002? Well, she certainly does.
The Hustlers star, who is currently engaged to beau Alex Rodriguez, couldn't help but gush over the ring from Affleck during a recent chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Lopez took part in the at-home hangout this week along with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, during which the stars shared how they're spending time amid social distancing.
While chatting with the fellow singers, Lopez explained that she's introducing her kids to movies, like Barbra Streisand's Funny Girl. When asked if she's met Streisand, Lopez said she has.
"I met her at an Oscar party, years ago," Lopez told the group during the virtual hangout. "I was, at the time, engaged to Ben Affleck, and I had...she's really into diamonds, which I didn't know. He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was...whatever."
"It was very much not 'whatever,'" Lowe said as the group laughed.
"I mean, I loved getting it, don't get me wrong," Lopez replied. "So she came up to me and she had heard about it. And I'm just dying because it's Barbra Streisand and I'm like, 'Oh my God!' She's like, 'Can I see your ring?'"
Lopez recalled Streisand asking her about the ring and also about how she handles being famous. Talking to the celeb group, Lopez said she "fumbled" the whole moment with Streisand.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Affleck and Lopez first started dating in 2002, around the time that they worked on their infamous Gigli movie together.
The duo, who made headlines around the world, called off their engagement in 2004.
