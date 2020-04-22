What Does The Masked Singer's Frog Have Against Ken Jeong?

Feels safe to say the Frog is not a friend to Ken Jeong.

The Masked Singer returns with a new episode tonight, and E! News has an exclusive fist look at what looks like it might be the start of a fight between panelist Ken Jeong and the Frog. The Frog is definitely unhappy with Ken's guess of who he might be, because while it's likely the entire panel is wrong about his identity, it's only Ken who gets a call out.

"This bag is the clue jackpot to help you figure me out, especially you, Dr., because as always...Ken Jeong, bein' wrong."

That has Ken on his feet, ready to rumble, while guest panelist Sharon Osbourne is into it.

"You're flirting with Sharon and you wanna fight me? What kinda show is this guys?" Ken asks. He's emotional, he says, because he's getting worried he's now got beef with Sisqo.