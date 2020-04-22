Michael Bublé's One-Year-Old Daughter Adorably Sings With Him While Making Rare Appearance

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

While Michael Bublé's only daughter isn't even 2 years old yet, she's already showing her singing chops. 

The Grammy-winning crooner was in the middle of a daily Instagram Live with his longtime wife, Luisana Lopilato, on Tuesday when the youngest member of their family made an impromptu appearance. While it's not often fans see the couple's daughter, Vida, who turns 2 in July, she popped up in their livestream and simultaneously proved to be just like her famous dad when she joined in with some of the words as he sang Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' "Señorita.

Then, as he got warmed up for their workout, Vida filled in a few words as her dad belted out Reel to Real's "I Like to Move It." Just like that, a pint-sized star was born!

Photos

TV's Best Father/Daughter Relationships

The couple, who are also parents to 6-year-old son, Noah, and 4-year-old son, Elias, welcomed little Vida in July 2018, nearly two years after announcing Noah's cancer battle

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato, Vida

Instagram

More recently, the couple was in the headlines after people took issue with how the performer had treated Lopilato in some footage. However, the actress defended her husband against the accusations. 

"It's incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds! [I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [social media] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family," she said in a statement on Instagram, translated to English by Hola!

"After all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!! It's not fair! This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and more followers. They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to "Electric" Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Watch What Happens Live

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright "Hoping" to Make a Quarantine Baby During Coronavirus

Prince Charles

Prince Charles Shares One of His Social Distancing Activities That Is Surprisingly Relatable

E-Comm: This Best-Selling Bath Towel Is on Sale for $3.49!

This Best-Selling Bath Towel Is on Sale for $3.49!

Lo Bosworth

Today Is Where Your Self-Care Begins: Lo Bosworth Shares Her Stress-Busting Routine

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Says She "Loved" Her Engagement Ring From Ex Ben Affleck

Tiffany Haddish, Common

See Tiffany Haddish's Hilarious Response to Rumors She’s Dating Common

TAGS/ Michael Bublé , Babies , Celeb Kids , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.