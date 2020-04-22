Watch Kylie Jenner Try to Scare a Sleeping Kris Jenner

by emily belfiore | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 9:55 AM

Kris Jenner definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed…

The famous momager found herself in the middle of another Kardashian-Jenner family prank this week. This time, the prank was carried out by Kylie Jenner, who scared Kris while she was taking a nap. Thankfully, the hilarious moment was all caught on video.

"You guys are not going to believe this," Kylie can be heard saying in the video as she quietly made her way into the living room. "I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat." 

Panning the camera over to Kris, who was sleeping soundly on a lavish day bed, she continued, "Shh, be very quiet. They're very dangerous." Giving fans a better look at Kris, she brought the camera closer to her face and then let out a big scream. Unfazed by the loud sound, she remained asleep. Kylie tried again and finally woke up the snoozing mom of six. 

 

"Are you serious?" Kylie asked, adding, "It takes you that long to wake up?" Still processing what happened, Kris sleepily responded, "You guys are crazy."

In recent weeks, the mother-daughter duo has been teaming up to create some hilarious videos. Earlier this month, they re-created a vintage scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians on the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul's TikTok, where Kourtney Kardashian introduced the world to her iconic phrase "ABCDEFG."

With Kylie playing Kourtney and Kris taking on the role of Scott Disick, the pair acted out their exchange  and mouthed along to the audio from the episode. "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Kris said, followed by Kylie, who said, "ABCDEFG." Providing more context, she continued, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."

For their next video, the pair recruited Corey Gambleand Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to help them pull off an epic "Pew Pew Pew" video—and they all got a kick out of the track's special TikTok filter, which enlarges the head of the person in focus.

