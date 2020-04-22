Why Taraji P. Henson Feels "Incomplete" Without a Proper Empire Series Finale

Fox's Empire is done. Or is it?

The series wrapped up its six seasons on television with an early finale, the proper series-ender was a casualty of the coronavirus. Production was shut down in the middle of filming episode 19 of the 20-episode final season. Instead, producers cobbled together a finale with episode 18 and what was shot for 19. Major storylines were left unresolved, like who blew up Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) car and who shot Lucious (Terrence Howard) and whether they survived those attempts on their lives.

While it remains unlikely the show will be able to shoot the proper finale, showrunner Brett Mahoney has made it clear he wants fans to get the ending somehow.