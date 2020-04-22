Watch Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Crash His Interview With Halle Berry Twice

Jimmy Fallon's daughter Winnie cutely crashed his interview with Halle Berry not once but twice during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The first time happened while the 53-year-old actress was telling a story about her 12-year-old daughter Nahla.

Like many people, the Oscar winner has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Berry told Fallon she and her kids, Nahla and Maceo (6), have been swimming every day in their pool to get a little exercise. The Monster's Ball star then explained she'd try to comb Nahla's hair after they'd get out of the pool but that the young lady wouldn't let her.

"So, every time I go to comb her hair she's like, 'No, don't touch me. I can handle it. I'm a tween. I don't need you to brush my hair,'" Berry told Fallon via video chat. "So, I'm like, 'Cool. I won't touch your hair.'"