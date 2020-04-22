See Tom Holland Surprise Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy as Spider-Man on His Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy got an awesome birthday gift from his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland surprised the late night host's 3-year-old son to wish him a happy birthday. Before meeting the birthday boy, Jimmy explained that he had planned to have a Spider-Man impersonator come to Billy's party, which they were forced to cancel due to the pandemic, and asked if Tom would fill in.

Virtually joining in on the b-day fun from his home in London, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star donned a makeshift Spidey costume using a red sweatshirt vest featuring the character's logo and some novelty Spider-Man gloves. Billy was also sporting his own Spider-Man costume and was super excited to see his favorite hero pop up on the screen.

"Hey, what's up, Billy!" Tom said to the bashful 3-year-old, who was too shy to answer back. Thankfully, Billy's older sister Jane, 5, was also in attendance to help. "That is Peter Parker!" she exclaimed.